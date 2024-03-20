An IT worker who befriended a couple before poisoning them with the painkiller fentanyl has been found guilty of their murders.

Luke D'Wit then faked a will in the name of Stephen and Carol Baxter so that he could inherit their shower mat business in West Mersea, Essex.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court took less than two days to convict D'Wit of two counts of murder.

During the trial, they were told D'Wit had invented a cast of characters as he deceived the couple and ultimately poisoned them.

Stephen and Carol Baxter were found dead at their home in Essex. Credit: Facebook

Mrs Baxter, 64, and her 61-year-old husband were found dead at their home in West Mersea by their daughter Ellie on Easter Sunday last year.

D’Wit, of West Mersea, arrived soon after and described himself as a “friend” to a 999 call handler, before calmly giving a false account.

Prosecutors said he created a fake will on his phone the day after the Baxters were found dead, making him a director of their company Cazsplash.

Another fake persona – a solicitor – was used in connection with the new will, prosecutors said.

Tracy Ayling KC said in her prosecution closing speech that D’Wit murdered Mr and Mrs Baxter “calmly, coolly and in a way which had been entirely planned, maybe for some while”.

More follows.

