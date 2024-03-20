A Wembley-bound EFL team has teamed up with a charity to ensure some of its most in need fans get to watch their football final.

Peterborough United have teamed up with the Free Kick Foundation, a charity which provides football-related activities for ill, bereaved and disadvantaged children to provide free tickets to the Bristol Street Motors Final next month.

Posh saw off Blackpool in the semi-final to secure their place in the final, where they will face Wycombe Wanderers.

Initially Peterborough had teamed up with the national charity to provide a family who might not otherwise be able to attend the final with tickets.

But the club were flooded with with offers to buy more tickets for those otherwise unable to experience a day out at the national stadium.

The club have opened a Just Giving Page to enable supporters to donate to a fund which will be used to buy more tickets.

Fans have until Friday 29 March so the tickets can then be to those families chosen to receive them.

Fans group Forever Posh are helping with the cost of coach tickets.

The final takes place on Saturday 7 April.

