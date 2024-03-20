A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder after another man died in a garden.

Police were called to Orchard Close in Thaxted, Essex, just after midnight on Monday where they found a man aged in his 50s who had been assaulted.

He died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics to save him.

Kevin Horswill, of Magdalen Green, Thaxted, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday having been charged with murder.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who have any information about two other incidents that happened in the town on Sunday night - including "a reported altercation" at The Star pub.

“We continue to work to build this case and still want to hear from any members of the public that may have information," Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock from Essex Police said.

“If you have any details you’ve not yet shared with police, please contact us.”

