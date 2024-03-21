The oldest rescue animal at a popular horse sanctuary has died.

Welsh pony Willow who had been cared for by Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Norfolk, since 2003.

The charity which has five centres, including in Essex, Warwickshire and Scotland, said Willow had died aged 46 after experiencing sudden and severe stomach pain.

Dawn Trayhorn, Redwings' vet, who cared for the pony, said: "She was so loved by so many, and I feel for everyone who is grieving at this news. I’ve never known so many people come to say goodbye to a pony.

"Willow was our most golden of golden oldies and truly one of a kind. We won’t forget her.

"While Willow's grand age was rare, the specialist care we were able to provide her - thanks to our supporters - played a massive role in her enjoying such a long and healthy life, and I’m so proud to have been a part of that."

The rescue animal was rehomed at Redwings after living on the Welsh commons where she had received little of no handling from people.

She arrived at the charity after a successful RSPCA prosecution.

Willow had just celebrated her birthday and Redwings had recently been contacted by Guinness World Records about the pony's age.

The charity, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, has rescued more than 5,500 horses, ponies and donkeys.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know