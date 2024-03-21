This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Animals are dying "slow and painful deaths" at the hands of catapult-wielding abusers in Essex, as ITV News Anglia's Aaron Mayhew reports.

Police say they have seen a rise in the number of abusers shooting animals with catapults to "have fun".

Wild birds such as swans, ducks and pigeons are being targeted by crooks, mostly young people, wielding catapults with metal ball bearings.

The animals are dying "slow and painful deaths" and charities in Essex are concerned the abuse is becoming much more common.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital treats animals which have been deliberately injured by humans every week and says the latest trend of catapults is "frustrating and heartbreaking".

Sue Schwar, manager of the hospital, said: “Deliberate cruelty with air rifles and catapults is something we’re dealing with increasingly.

“Some of the animals that come in have normally got pellets embedded in their head somewhere.

"There’s really graphic x-ray images where you can see a metal ball bearing embedded really deep into the skull and it’s just awful.

"It's really traumatic for the animal, particularly if it’s still alive. We can’t save them, there’s nothing we can do other than stop them suffering.”

A peregrine falcon which was found shot in Chelmsford - other animals like foxes and otters are being targeted too. Credit: Essex Police

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, causing any creature pain and suffering is illegal and wildlife cruelty can now carry a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Essex Police have joined a national campaign cracking down on anyone harming wild animals under 'Operation Lakeshot, which is focusing on education, prevention, detection and justice.

PC Jed Raven is a wildlife crime officer for Essex Police who is leading the operation and said: “Offenders from the age of 10 upwards are out and about, sometimes in the middle of towns and cities, blatantly targeting animals and wildlife just to kill them and have fun.

“Previously we’ve had a group of swans that are well known in a village in Essex be completely wiped out over one evening.

"Luckily swans have returned to that area and it’s being policed and looked after.

“We believe it’s a new trend that’s going on with social media.

"The ease of buying catapults on marketplaces and websites: you can buy a catapult and it’ll be delivered to your house tomorrow."

PC Jed Raven (left) watches a vet treat an injured swan at South Essex Wildlife Hospital. Credit: Essex Police

Areas of concern in Essex include Northlands Park in Basildon and Chafford Gorges Nature Discovery Park near Grays.

At the latter, the Essex Wildlife Trust regularly has to deal with its birds being victims to the criminals with catapults.

Ruth Angrave, nature reserves manager, said: “Please stop doing it. It’s injuring our beautiful and stunning wildlife.

"People come down to this reserve to enjoy the wildlife, to feed the birds and experience that peacefulness that they can offer.

"Injuring and damaging them in that way is just horrific. Please stop.”

Anyone who has information about wild animal abuse or has witnessed such a crime is asked to contact Essex Police.

