A man who told police in a nuisance call that London Mayor Sadiq Khan was going to get shot in the head has avoided jail.

In an emergency call played to Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, Christopher Massey said: “Look mate, there’s an emergency.

" I hear Mayor Khan is going to get a bullet in the back of his skull in the next few weeks."

In a second call, the 53-year-old from Ipswich also made reference to police flying the "hippy flag" and the "rainbow flag".

Anna O'Brien, prosecuting, said the two calls to Suffolk Police on February 24 this year were made "very close together".

She said when Massey was arrested that evening he was "very drunk", and added that he told officers: "I'm like that, I do that sort of thing, I'm a nightmare."

David Allan, mitigating, said Massey was "probably rehashing the nonsense he's heard from Lee Anderson ... in a drunken call".

Former Conservative Party deputy chairman Mr Anderson, who has since defected to Reform UK, had claimed that "Islamists" had "got control" of Mr Khan and that the London mayor had "given away our capital" to such extremists.

Massey admitted at an earlier hearing to two counts of sending communication that threatened death or serious harm.

The presiding magistrate, Colin Reeve, told Massey: "We take the view your intentions when you made that call were clearly racist and homophobic."

He sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year, ordered him to pay £299 and to complete a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement.

After he was sentenced, he admitted: "I've just got to stop drinking."

