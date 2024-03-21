Play Brightcove video

It took the High Points a couple of hours to write the song 'Taking My Time'. It was a sunny day and they were sat relaxing in the garden shed.

So it's fair to say the four-piece funk-lovers, usually found busking in Norwich, were a bit surprised when they heard a multi-billion dollar American firm were keen to use it.

That firm was Wendy's - the fast food giants. They thought it would be a perfect fit for their new TV advert so they signed a six-month deal.

"It was surreal when we got the news," said Ethan Keens-Soper, the group's lead vocalist. "It was very exciting."

"For us, we're like from Norwich, in the middle of nowhere and they wanted us in America. It was amazing."

Bassist Matt Cranswick said: "They said they'd never used a band overseas like that. Especially an unsigned small band that busks in Norwich. So I think it's really cool."

The High Points busking in Norwich city centre.

The High Points have been plying their toe-tapping trade for several years, playing all sorts of gigs across East Anglia and beyond.

They've released albums and filled venues but they really began turning heads when they started busking - giving up their jobs to become full-time musicians.

They regularly stop shoppers in their tracks in Norwich and Cambridge and sometimes take hundreds of pounds in a single day.

The band suspects a viral video of them performing a cover of Chic's Everybody Dance might have been the catalyst for Wendy's interest.

Their advert success might not exactly be classed as "conquering America" but the boys are excited about what is to come.

And they're also perfectly happy to keep on busking."This is the dream," said guitarist Liam Cranswick.

"Making people happy is one of the main things in my life - and doing it through music, there couldn't be a better way."

