Traffic cone left embedded in tarmac on Fenland road after sinkhole repairs
Contractors fixing a sink hole in a market town have caused a stir after pictures emerged on social media of a traffic cone left embedded in tarmac.
Townsend Road in Wisbech was closed on March 8 after a large sink hole appeared.
However, after contractors were summoned to carry out repairs, locals took delight in posting pictures of a traffic cone tarmacked into the new pavement.
Fenland council said the work was not carried out by them, but instead by Anglian Water.
They said the company had explained the reason behind the move, stating on X: "The cone covers the connection where a streetlamp was removed (following the sinkhole).
They added: "It makes it easier to find the cables when the light is replaced."
