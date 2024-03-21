Contractors fixing a sink hole in a market town have caused a stir after pictures emerged on social media of a traffic cone left embedded in tarmac.

Townsend Road in Wisbech was closed on March 8 after a large sink hole appeared.

However, after contractors were summoned to carry out repairs, locals took delight in posting pictures of a traffic cone tarmacked into the new pavement.

Credit: @HillstoClimb

Fenland council said the work was not carried out by them, but instead by Anglian Water.

They said the company had explained the reason behind the move, stating on X: "The cone covers the connection where a streetlamp was removed (following the sinkhole).

They added: "It makes it easier to find the cables when the light is replaced."

