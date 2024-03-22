Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Ravneet Nandra

A year on since his 16-year-old son was knifed to death, a father has described his continuing grief and the work he is doing to highlight knife crime.

Rohan Shand - better known as Fred - was stabbed to death outside the Cock Hotel on Harborough Road in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on 22 March 2023.

A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of murder.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the killing, Rohan Shand Sr told ITV News Anglia that he still feels "lost" without his son.

"I can't even tell you how I feel," he said. "When I saw the helicopter come, I knew it was something serious that was happening.

"And when I saw it I was like 'God, God, please save him.'

"But it didn't happen... It didn't happen."

Fred pictured at his mother's grave in a moving tribute video made by family and friends. Credit: Family photo

The 15-year-old boy who was convicted of murder was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 13 years.

During the trial, Northampton Crown Court heard how Fred Shand had been stabbed to death with a combat-style knife by a boy in an attack lasting less than seven seconds.

At the time, the judge described the stabbing as “a brazen and shocking attack leading to the senseless death of a young man”.

A photograph of Fred Shand as a young boy. Credit: Family photo

A year on, and Fred's bedroom has been left exactly as it was. Even the pages of his Bible are unturned.

"I feel like I don't want to be here. That's how I feel," said Mr Shand.

"A lot of grief and pain. Sleepless nights. I cry day and night. He was my son and my friend and my everything. Life is not the same."

Fred's bedroom remains exactly as he left- including his bible on the side. Credit: Family photo.

His mission now is to stop other families from going through the same ordeal.

Mr Shand has been working with campaigners to create a tribute video to show the devastating effects of knife crime.

"It's a heartless thing to do. If you're carrying a knife like that, what are you walking with it for? For a reason! You don't just walk with a knife for fun.

"I don't want this to happen to another child.

"I just want to continue to carry on, to let his memory live on.

"That's what I want to do. That's what I'm going to do as long as I have life and breath in me."

