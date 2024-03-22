A man has died following a fire on the ground floor of a block of flats.Emergency services were called to a blaze in a flat off Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 2.30pm on Thursday 22 March.They found a fire on the ground floor of a three-storey building and managed to get the casualty, a man in his 60s, out of the property.But despite administering first aid, the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the fire was started accidentally by smoking materials.

