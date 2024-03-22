Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura reports on the "missed opportunities" that contributed to Mr Sidle's death

A former government climate change advisor who threw himself from a taxi during a psychotic episode was failed by the troubled mental health trust that should have saved him, a coroner has concluded.

Christopher Sidle, 51, who had a history of psychosis, fell from a moving taxi on the Northern Distributor Road just outside of Norwich in July last year.

He died in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, three days later.

In the months leading up to his death, his GP, as well as his sister Katie Sidle, made multiple attempts to get him treatment with the crisis team at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), but these concerns were rejected.

Concluding the inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, the county's senior coroner, Jacqueline Lake, said that there were “missed opportunities” to provide "appropriate and timely care" for Mr Sidle, and assessments carried out on his mental health were "inadequate".

Mr Sidle had a history of psychosis. Credit: Family photo

"There were 28 people who were acutely, mentally sick, waiting for a bed at the time of Christopher's death," Mr Sidle's sister Katie Sidle said.

"There is no doubt my brother would be here today if he got the help he was entitled to. Christopher's death was avoidable and directly due to failings in the care at the NSFT.

"Christopher was a wonderful, intelligent and kind man who spent his life trying to improve the lives of others.

"As a family, we do not hold the individual clinicians involved in Christopher's care personally accountable for his death. They too are victims of a failing and dangerous system."

Ms Sidle also joined the growing calls for a public inquiry into deaths at the trust which has been rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission four times in the last decade.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in Hellesdon. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Her comments were backed up by the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk group, who said that Mr Sidle's death was another example of why the trust "has to be disbanded and replaced with a functioning mental health service".

Responding to the findings of the inquest, the deputy chief executive and chief people officer at the trust, Cath Byford, said that "action had been taken" to make improvements in the wake of Mr Sidle's death - including improved staff training.

Mr Sidle was first diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2011, but was discharged from mental health services after making a full recovery.

However, he went on to relapse three times, telling his family that "aliens were coming" and he only had "three days left to live" in the week of his death.

Again, the crisis team was made aware of this particular mental health episode, but nothing was done.

The coroner confirmed she would be issuing prevention of future deaths reports on Mr Sidle’s death in the coming weeks, but did stress she believed the trust had "recognised the seriousness of this case".

However, she also said that "training clearly needs to go further" and added that she has "ongoing concerns about the knowledge of members of the team’s capabilities", as well as the lack of available beds.

