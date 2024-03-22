A "nerdy" IT worker who manipulated a married couple and then went on to poison them in order to inherit their business has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 37 years.

Luke D'Wit, 34, drugged Stephen and Carol Baxter with the strong painkiller fentanyl at their home in West Mersea, Essex, in April last year.

Mrs Baxter, 64, and her 61-year-old husband were both found dead in their armchairs by their daughter Ellie who described D'Wit as "nerdy weird".

He befriended them over the course of a number of years and then faked their will to make him a director of their shower mat company.

As part of his elaborate plan, D'Wit created a gallery of fake personas in order to trick the couple - including pretending to be a doctor from Florida who could help with Mrs Baxter's thyroid condition Hashimoto’s.

Stephen and Carol Baxter were found dead at their home last April. Credit: Family photo

After being found guilty of the murders at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, D'Wit was sentenced at the same court on Friday and was told he will serve at least 37 years in jail.

Sentencing D'Wit, judge Mr Justice Nicholas Lavender told him: “It’s distinctly possible what motivated you was a desire to control others.”

The judge added that he was sure that D’Wit “extracted the fentanyl from patches which had been originally prescribed for your father, who died in 2021”.

He said these were crushed into a powder and given to the couple to drink, which they took because they believed they were "health drinks."

More to follow