A trainee police officer has been sacked after having non-consensual sex with a woman who had told him that her drinks had been spiked.

PC Matthew Roberts had been training with Norfolk Police for only 20 days in July 2023 when the incident happened.

A disciplinary panel heard how the victim had been to a house party and text Mr Roberts to say her drinks had been spiked with MDMA.

The student officer later went to her home and the pair had sex, despite her not being in a condition to give consent as she was still under the influence of the drug.

The panel heard that in the days that followed Mr Roberts text her, expressing his concern that consent had not taken place.

One of the text messages stated: “I f****d up on my morals. I’m sorry I let you down”.

Norfolk Police launched an investigation when Mr Roberts disclosed the messages to his trainers.

A forensic report stated that it is likely the victim 'would still have been under the influence of MDMA at the time the intercourse took place.'

A disciplinary panel has now found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct and that Mr Roberts would be dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford, who chaired the panel, said his actions had caused 'considerable harm' to both the woman, himself and the reputation of Norfolk Police.

