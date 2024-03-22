Three men have been jailed for the killing of a former asylum seeker, whose body was found by a dog walker in a wood.

Bereket Selomun, aged 20, was found dead shortly before 7.30am on 7 July 2022 in woodland near Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds and was found lying on his back with his arms outstretched.

Mr Selomun, who was from Eritrea, had come to England for a 'safer and better life' and had been granted asylum in the UK before settling in Stevenage.

Three men, who were all known to the victim, were arrested.

(L-R) Malake Fiseha, Natneal Hadgu and Jelani Omar. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Jelani Omar, aged 25, of Stevenage was convicted of murder and jailed for life.

Judge Richard Foster said he must serve a minimum of 22 years before his release when he will be automatically deported.

Malake Fiseha, aged 24, and Natnael Hadgu, aged 19, both from Stevenage, were found guilty of manslaughter. They were both jailed for nine years and face automatic deportation on their release.

A fourth man, Robel Msgane, 23, was charged with assisting an offender and found guilty. He was jailed for nine years and will also face automatic deportation.

Mr Bereket’s brother Michale Solomun said: “No words could ever explain or put into context how we have felt since Bereket was taken from us in such horrific circumstances.

“He fled Eritrea in the hopes of living a safer and better life in the UK, only to have his life brutally cut short.

“Bereket was a gregarious, courteous, altruistic, generous, hard-working, and peace-loving young man. His ambition was to study Business Management and go on to run his own business one day. This choice has been taken from him.

“Bereket’s death has left a void in our family that cannot be repaired.”

Det Insp Iain MacPherson added: “Bereket was a young man who had his life in front of him. He had settled in Hertfordshire having come to this country from Eritrea.

"He was murdered following a dispute with people he knew and who had also settled in this country having come from Eritrea.

“Of course, nothing can bring Bereket back, however we hope the guilty verdicts will be welcomed by Bereket’s family and give them some justice."

