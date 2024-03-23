East Anglia's Children's Hospices have sent a message of support to their patron the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess has served as patron of the charity since 2012.

Shortly after becoming patron, she made her first public speech as she formally opened the charity's Treehouse Hospice in Ipswich.

Since then the princess has visited the hospices in East Anglia on a number of occasions and opened the latest centre, the Nook, at Framingham Earl in Norfolk in 2019.

In a video message released on Friday, she announced that cancer had been detected following her abdominal surgery and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

This morning, EACH posted words of support on social media: "Everyone at EACH sends their very best wishes to our wonderful Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales.

"Affording the time, space and privacy she and her family needs, and with the huge empathy and total compassion she has shown to so many children and families at EACH, we are all thinking of her and wish her a full and speedy recovery."

The Princess of Wales has been patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices since 2012 Credit: EACH

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and hasn't carried out any official engagements since Christmas Day.

Her video message on Friday comes after weeks of speculation surrounding her health and whereabouts. Kate explained that she and the Prince of Wales have been taking time in private to explain everything to their young children.

She thanked the public for the support and kindness she has received and told others facing cancer, they are not alone.

