A free event that celebrates Luton’s community spirit has been staged in the town.

The 10th Big Iftar was held at St George's Square during Ramadan.

It included a communal sunset meal, known as Iftar, as well as face-painting, a quiz, speeches, and awards to celebrate community champions.

Event organiser, Mohammed Tariq, said: “The Big Iftar is a celebration of Luton’s diversity, unity, and community spirit. It’s an opportunity for friends from all backgrounds to come together to share food and good conversations."

Hundreds gathered for the Big Iftar in Luton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Fellow organiser Nakash Mahmood, said: "It's an amazing experience and atmosphere inside, with people all sitting together, talking to one another, having meaningful conversations, and then enjoying our meal together as well."So we've got a chicken biryani, we've got some lamb kebabs as well, we've got some chicken roast as well, and for dessert we've got some rice pudding as well."

Donations from the event are to be given to Luton Foodbank.

Salma Khan, project manager at the foodbank, said: “More and more families are struggling to afford basic food and are skipping meals.

"We’re delighted to team up with The Big Iftar once again with proceeds going towards providing nutritious meals to children during the school holidays.”

