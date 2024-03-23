A rapist who sent a text message to his victim after the crime to say "sorry about that, mate" has been jailed for 10 years.

Jordan Doughty, 33, texted her shortly after raping the woman at his then-home in Whittlesey in January 2020.

Doughty had taken the victim there after they left a bar in Peterborough at about 1.30am.

Shortly after arriving, the victim fell asleep on a sofa, but awoke to find Doughty lying next to her.

She immediately pushed his hand away and told him to stop, however, Doughty ignored her and raped her.

The distraught victim collected her belongings and ran to her car, which had been parked nearby, when she called a friend.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victim drove home and at about 5am, she received the apology text from Doughty.

The victim told officers it was not the first time Doughty had raped her, and described another offence years earlier. Officers later arrested him at his home.

Following a trial last year, Doughty, from Boston in Lincolnshire, was found guilty of two counts of rape and assault by penetration.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

Det Con Sonia Kauser said: “I am pleased Doughty has now been sentenced for his horrific crimes against the victim.

“I would like to commend the victim for coming forward and supporting a prosecution and I hope this sentence gives her a sense of closure and justice.

“We will always investigate allegations thoroughly and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...