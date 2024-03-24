A couple who have both celebrated their 100th birthdays in the last seven days topped off their special week by renewing their wedding vows

Kit Shambrook turned 100 today while husband Bob was just ahead of her, reaching the same milestone last Sunday.

The couple, who still live in their own home at Whitwell in Hertfordshire, gathered with friends and family to renew their wedding vows at nearby All Saints Church in St Pauls Walden.

Mrs Shambrook said it had been an emotional day, adding: "I'd got tears in my eyes...bringing memories back."

Husband Bob said it had been a "marvellous" day.

They pair have just celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary - a romance that began when Kit's friend turned down a date with Bob and Kit stepped in instead.

Bob and Kit, who are both 100, have renewed their wedding vows. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On their secret to a long and happy marriage, Mr Shambrook said: “We’ve had our moments, but give and take.”

His wife added: “Because nobody goes through life and not have an argument.”

After the ceremony, friends and family sang happy birthday to the pair at the end of the service.

Then it was off to a community hall down the road in Whitwell for a party to round everything off.

The couple's joint birthday cake. Credit: ITV News Anglia

