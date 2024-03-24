The Indian community has been celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, marking the start of Spring.

The city of Colchester threw a special event to mark the day.Holi is one of the biggest festivals in the Hindu calendar, celebrating colour, love and new life, and the triumph of good over evil.

People traditionally throw coloured powder with the colours symbolising different things such as fertility and good luck.

Some of those gathered for the festival of Holi in Colchester

The Colchester Indian Association, which was formed 30 years ago, organised the festival and said everybody in the city was welcome.

People of all ages take part in the celebrations

Satish Thaker, Colchester Indian Association, said: "This is a day when people forget for a while all the stresses and enjoy. From children to elderly, everyone enjoys the festival of colour; a lot of food, dance, music and it's open for everybody."

