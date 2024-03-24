Police investigating the death of a man found on a seafront are asking for help to discover what happened to him.

Essex Police said officers were called to Marine Parade in Southend just before midnight on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, 50s, died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.

Det Chief Insp Ant Alcock said: “I understand that this may cause concern among the local community, but I want to reassure the public that we are working quickly to establish what happened in the period of time before the man’s death.

“At this time, we are keeping an open mind about the cause of death but the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area last night to get in contact with us if they have anything that could help our investigation.”

Officers have arrested a man in connection with their inquiries and he remains in custody.

They want to hear from anyone with any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

