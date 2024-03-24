Firefighters from two counties were called to tackle a blaze overnight in a thatched house.

Around 75 firefighters fought the fire in the picturesque village of Stonham Aspel near Stowmarket in Suffolk.

The lead fire officer said luckily no-one was hurt.

Crews from neighbouring Norfolk were called in to help.

Group manager Aeneas Postlethwaite said: "We'll be working with the owners over the next day or two to identify the cause and support them at this time."

