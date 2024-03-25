Anti-racism groups have slammed "unacceptable and ignorant" comments made by a former Premier League sporting director about five black footballers - including England star Raheem Sterling.

Stuart Webber, who spent six-and-a-half years with Norwich City before leaving the club in November, made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview with local publication The Pink Un.

In it, he suggested that Sterling, as well as Norwich academy products Jonny Rowe, Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Abu Kamara could have been destined for prison had they not made it as professionals.

Michael Buraimoh, chief executive of campaign group Race on the Agenda, called the comments "really sad".

"It was very disappointing to hear those comments from someone so senior in the footballing world," he told ITV News Anglia.

"It's racial profiling, it's stereotyping. The negative stereotypes, implying effectively that our communities are inherently criminal - that is just unacceptable.

"The idea that sport has to be an out for every young, black person - it's disrespectful."

Mr Buraimoh added that he didn't believe Mr Webber intended to be racist, and that his comments were instead "ignorant".

Jonny Rowe (top left), Abu Kamara (top right), Max Aarons (bottom left) and Jamal Lewis (bottom right) were all named by Webber. Credit: PA

His views were backed up by Paul Hill from Show Racism the Red Card, who said the remarks were "incredibly offensive" and fed into the false narrative that black youngsters are more likely to get involved in crime than their white counterparts.

Mr Webber had been speaking to The Pink Un about his upcoming quest to climb Mount Everest for the Summit Foundation - a charity he set up with his wife to help young people in Norfolk reach their potential.

He said that it was the charity's mission to help youngsters who really need it, and not just those who come from more privileged backgrounds.

"Jonny Rowe wouldn't mind me saying it but him, Abu Kamara, these guys, Max [Aarons], Jamal [Lewis], Raheem [Sterling] back in the day at Liverpool - the areas they came from, it has to work out for them because the alternative is potentially jail or something else," he said.

Norwich City have distanced themselves from Mr Webber's comments. Credit: PA

Mr Webber is said to be "gutted" with the reaction to his comments, and is understood to have apologised to the players named and their families.

A Norwich City spokesperson said on Monday that Mr Webber's comments "do not in any way reflect the wider views of the football club".

The statement added that club representatives had been in touch with current first team winger Rowe, as well as Kamara, who is currently on loan at League One side Portsmouth, to offer support.

The club is also in the process of contacting former players Aarons and Lewis, who are now at Bournemouth and Watford respectively.

