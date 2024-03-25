A grandad who was getting a lift to work was killed when the speeding driver lost control of the car and crashed into a bungalow.

Passenger Andrew Basford, 54, died at the scene of the crash at Hockley in Essex in October 2021.

Now the reckless driver who caused his death has been jailed for 34 months.

The court heard Matthew Clarke, 32, was driving his Mazda 3 car along Church Road in Hockley at 67mph.

As Clarke approached the junction at Lower Road, he was travelling too fast to obey the Give Way sign.

Despite trying to brake at the last minute, he lost control of the car and shot across the T-junction, colliding with a bungalow that was under renovation at the time.

The collision was captured on CCTV.

Mr Basford, from Warsop near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, died from his injuries at the scene.

Matthew Clarke survived, but suffered life changing injuries including a serious head injury.

Clarke, of Ballygonell Road, Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, was charged with causing Andrew’s death by dangerous driving and pleaded guilty.

He was jailed for 34 months when he appeared at Southend Crown Court on Friday 22 March.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and will not be allowed to drive until he completes an extended test.

Roads Policing officer Detective Sergeant Alex Black, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Andrew’s family today. I hope today gives them the closure they need to move on with their lives.”

Andrew left behind a partner, Kerry, and was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know