Footage of the final moments of the chase was released by Norfolk Police following the sentencing hearing

Helicopter footage shows the final moments of a 10-mile police chase, as a stolen car careers through a maize field before emerging on to a main road and crashing head-on.

Marcin Jablonski, 44, and his son, Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, tried to evade police during a lengthy pursuit through Norfolk after they stole a Land Rover on 13 August last year.

In images released by police, the pair are shown driving through a farmer's field, carving out a path through the eight-foot-high maize crop, as police vehicles give chase.

From above, the helicopter pilot relays information to those on the ground, as the car re-emerges from the field and rejoins a busy road.

Within moments, the driver loses control and smashes head-on into a car coming from the opposite direction, killing its driver.

The Nissan Juke being driven on the A143 in Earsham was driven by 28-year-old Aisatou Mballow Baldeh from Lowestoft in Suffolk, who died at the scene.

At Norwich Crown Court, Jablonski, from Carlton Colville in Suffolk, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving while uninsured and while disqualified from driving.

Urbaniak, of Newmarket in Suffolk, received a two-year sentence for aggravated vehicle taking.

Marcin Jablonski, 44, and his son, Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, tried to evade police for more than 10 miles. Credit: Norfolk Police

Analysis of Jablonski’s urine showed he was at least twice the legal drink drive limit – his sample provided a range of between 273 and 461 milligrams of alcohol per 100mls of urine when the legal drink drive limit is 107 milligrams.

Detectives discovered the keys to the Land Rover Defender had been stolen during a burglary at a flooring business in Newmarket early on 11 August, together with jewellery, handbags, alcohol, and a computer terminal.

An unmarked police vehicle and other patrol cars were also involved in the pursuit which the court heard lasted for 10 miles.

Urbaniak’s DNA was found on a kitchen window, where the burglars broke in, and CCTV footage showed one of the suspects dressed in black shorts, a hooded top, and distinctive gloves - the same clothes Urbaniak was wearing at the fatal collision.

In a tribute, Mrs Baldeh's husband Bocar said: "Aisa was my wife, my best friend, and my soul mate."

He added: "We had so many plans for our future together that now, we will not be able to fulfil, and this is something I'm still struggling to come to terms with. Aisa will be missed by so many people.

"Our families, friends and I will forever keep her in our hearts and remember the beautiful and vibrant person we love and cherish."

Det Insp David McCormack from Norfolk Police's serious collision investigation unit, welcomed the sentences for the two men.

"We are happy with the outcome, the family are happy with the outcome, although nothing will bring Aisatou back," he said.

"No real penalty that this court can offer today will be enough for them, but it will certainly help them on their journey through grief."

