Bears and swans are not normally seen together, but visitors have been treated to quite a spectacle at Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire.

The black bears have been enjoying a novelty swan pedalo which has been added to a waterlogged area of their 13-acre enclosure.

Keeper Tommy Babington explained: “There's been so much wet weather this year, that a new mini lake has formed in the black bears' drive-through at Woburn Safari Park, so we had the idea of turning this into interesting enrichment for them.

"The 'sleuth' of bears was immediately intrigued by their new neighbour and wasted no time in investigating the swan peddle boat.”

Paws for thought: Bears are naturally curious and this one was keen to check out the swan pedalo Credit: Woburn Safari Park

The young sibling black bears are two males and two females, known as Harvard, Maple, Colorado and Aspen.

Bears are naturally curious animals and keepers at Woburn Safari Park say they encourage this with all kinds of enrichment through their habitat to keep their minds and bodies active.

Mr Babington said: "The swan boat enrichment may be a less conventional approach to stimulating their natural behaviours, but it certainly was a hit."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know