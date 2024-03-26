A light aircraft has crashed at an airfield this afternoon.

The incident took place at 1:41pm at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire - home to the Imperial War Museum.

It is unknown how many people were on board or their condition.

Five units from Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Hertfordshire Fire Services were sent to the incident, but were only deployed in scene safety.

The Imperial War Museum at Duxford posted on X: "Emergency services are onsite at IWM Duxford responding to an incident involving a private aircraft.

"We have no further information at this time. IWM Duxford is closing to visitors for the remainder of this afternoon".

The Air Accident Investigation Branch says it has deployed a team on inspectors to Duxford to investigate what happened.

