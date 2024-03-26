A fire at an industrial unit sent thick black smoke billowing over a town.

Crews were called to the blaze on Shire Hill in Saffron Walden in Essex at about 2.40pm on Tuesday.

The fire affected a two-storey industrial building, measuring approximately 8m by 15m (27ft by 50ft).

We have six crews – from Saffron Walden (two), Great Dunmow, Wethersfield, Newport, Harlow – as well as Chelmsford’s Aerial Ladder Platform at the scene, along with a number of officers.

People living in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

They were also asked to stay away from the area while crews dealt with the incident.

The fire service said more details would be provided as soon as possible.

Group manager Dan Partridge said: “We are working incredibly hard, alongside our partners, to resolve the incident. However, we expect to be at the scene into the evening and ask people to stay away from the area if possible.”

