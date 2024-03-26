A lorry has overturned across the central reservation zone on a dual carriageway, closing the road in both directions.

National Highways announced the lorry had overturned near Junction 25 on the A14 just after 6 o'clock this morning.

Pictures show the vehicle overturned on its right hand side, stretched across the central reservation.

It's not yet known whether there are any casualties, but emergency services are in attendance.

There is believed to be at least two miles of congestion on the road near Bar Hill in Cambridgeshire.

Drivers have been told there are delays of up to 45 minutes and should find alternative routes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...