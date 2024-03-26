Strictly Come Dancing stars pay tribute to Robin Windsor as dancer laid to rest

Strictly Come Dancing stars have paid tribute to Robin Windsor as the professional dancer was laid to rest.

A private funeral for Windsor, who died last month age 44, was held on Tuesday in his hometown of Ipswich, Suffolk.

He was paired with a host of celebrities when he appeared as a professional dancer on the BBC competition from 2010 to 2013, including Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

Robin Windsor with Patsy Kensit Credit: PA/BBC

Janette Manrara, former Strictly professional dancer-turned-host of spin-off It Takes Two, shared a selection of photos to Instagram of her and Windsor smiling together as she hugged him.

Alongside the post she wrote “love you always”. Former Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips commented on the photo, saying it “touched my heart”.

Kevin Clifton, who was a professional dancer on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, also posted a black-and-white photo of Windsor to social media on the day of his funeral.

He simply commented “Robin” with a broken heart emoji as he paid tribute to his former co-star.

Robin Windsor with Deborah Meaden Credit: PA/BBC

A family statement previously said the private service would be for “invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career”.

It added: “In the meantime we once again thank everyone for the love and the memories shared of Robin.

“As a family we also please ask for there to be no further upsetting speculation.

“We thank you for respecting our continued privacy at this difficult time.”

During his time on Strictly Come Dancing, Windsor also danced with model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley on the BBC One series.

For the Christmas specials, he was partnered with The Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in 2015 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox.

Susanna Reid also took part in 2011’s Children In Need special with the Latin and ballroom dancer.

Windsor’s death was announced in February and Strictly’s team paid tribute, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

According to his website, he began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich and he went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

Windsor also appeared in the stage shows Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge, and Burn The Floor.

