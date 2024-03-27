An animal sanctuary which is home to more than 800 cats, birds and rabbits is facing closing it's doors due to 'spiralling' costs.

The Northamptonshire Animals Needing Nurturing & Adoption, known as NANNA, first opened 20 years ago with the aim of adopting and rehoming stray and unwanted pets.

But the charity says the cost of food, bedding and vets' bills now means it may need to close it's doors.

In 2023, the charity spent almost £70,000 on bills. The founders say taking in cats has become particularly expensive with each cat now making the cntre a loss of £68.

The charity says it is making a loss of £88 per cat. Credit: ITV Anglia

Petrina Alderman, Co-founder, NANNA, says: "We've been going 20 years and it's always been hand-to-mouth.

"We've never had a situation where we're comfortably off, but this time it's really hits us.And whilst there's always been a light at the end of the tunnel, this time, it's just a very dim flicker."

The sanctuary is also home to abandoned and unwanted dogs. The increasing numbers has meant the charity has had to do extra screening for illnesses which also adds to the costs.

Petrina Alderman says despite the difficulties the sanctuary is facing, she is determined to keep the shelter open.

She said: "We cannot afford to close. I've got over 800 animals relying on us and I'm not going to let them down. So somehow we're going to have to make it work."

