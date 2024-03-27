A teenage driver died when she lost control of her car on roads which had become slippery after heavy rain, an inquest heard.

Hallie Colquhoun, 18, died when her black Fiat 500 hit a white VW Tiguan in Northamptonshire on 12 September.

T he surface of Watford Road in West Haddon had become dangerous in the rain following a prolonged dry spell, senior coroner's officer Anne Pember was told at Northampton Guildhall.

At Northamptonshire Coroner’s Court, s he recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Ms Colquhoun, from Corby, died the day before she was due to open her own dance business, Ignite Dance Space, where dozens of students had signed up for training.

Having been a dancer since the age of two, it was her dream to open her own business, her family said at the time.

Following the hearing, Ms Colquhoun's parents Gary and Emma said it was "a privilege" to have been Hallie’s parents and thanked those who supported her at the scene.

“Hallie was the most beautiful girl inside and out, with the kindest heart.

"It is clear to see from the reaction of people to Hallie’s passing that she made such an impact on anyone fortunate enough to know or meet her.

“Family was everything to Hallie. She cared so much about everyone else’s feelings and would go out of her way to make sure that people felt comfortable and included. She had a unique way of making sure everyone she met felt special.

“She was the most selfless, generous person. Hallie’s smile lit up a room and her infectious laugh would brighten our day.

"We spent most of our time together laughing and messing around and never took life too seriously. Hallie’s zest for life was amazing to see, as was her passion to right the wrongs in this world."

They thanked those "who tried to save our baby girl" and said the ambulance crew had "stayed in our thoughts ever since".

" Knowing that she was not alone and the care you gave her meant everything to us as a family. You all are truly special people, and it couldn’t be any more fitting to know that our special girl was cared for by incredibly special human beings.

“Lastly the overwhelming support from far and wide has been unbelievable. Thank you to each and every one of you for your kind words love and support. It has meant so much to us all in the darkest of times.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know