Investigations are under way into the cause of a light aircraft crash at a war museum.

Social media videos showed the plane appear to lose control and nosedive at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services and air ambulance crews were called to the site - home to the Imperial War Museum (IWM) - at about 1.40pm.

It is unknown how many people were on board the private aircraft or their condition.

IWM Duxford said it would remain closed to visitors on Wednesday and Thursday, but was expected to reopen on Friday.

A spokesperson said: "We ask that out of respect for all parties that any speculation be avoided at this time."

Data from tracking site FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft's flight had started 20 minutes earlier at 1.20pm.

It had circled the airfield three times, performing "touch-and-goes" - a standard procedure in which an aircraft lands on the runway and then proceeds to take off again without stopping.

Eyewitnesses said the pilot tried to land twice and had lost speed, but attempted to take off again.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said it had deployed a team of inspectors to Duxford to investigate what happened.

A spokesperson said: "A multi-disciplinary team of AAIB inspectors has deployed to Duxford, Cambridgeshire, to begin investigating an accident involving a light aircraft."

