Man who broke the bones of his eight-week-old baby is jailed

A man who broke his eight-week-old baby's bones has been jailed for eight years.

Muhammad Usman, who is 33 and from Bedford, had initially lied to hospital staff about the injuries - even claiming another child was to blame. His wife, Salma Mughal, called 111 from their home just after 9pm on Thursday, October 29 2020, saying that the baby's left arm had become floppy and swollen. She was advised to take the baby - who has since died - to A&E where an X-ray revealed a displaced fracture to a bone in the baby’s upper arm.

Hospital staff became suspicious after determining that Mughal's version of events did not match the injury sustained.

The doctor who examined the baby said that a tremendous amount of force and unnatural bending of the arm would have been needed.

When interviewed by police, Usman admitted that before Mughal had called 111, they had called his father in Pakistan to ask for advice on the broken arm, as well as searching for a solution on the internet.Both attempted to suggest the injuries may have been caused by another child who had been with the baby earlier that day.

Mughal and Usman were arrested in November 2020 after the results of a skeletal survey, which showed multiple fractures that were healing at different stages.

A postmortem on the baby did not show a causal link to the injuries.

Usman, 33, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His wife, Salma Mughal, 36, was also found guilty of causing or allowing serious injury to a child and was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.Both were handed their sentences at Luton Crown Court on Friday, March 22.Detective Sergeant Claire Long from Bedfordshire Police said: "This was an especially upsetting case, particularly as it involved a tiny baby sustaining serious injuries as the result of the actions of two people who should have done everything to protect her from harm.

"It is horrific that the injuries were caused deliberately and by using significant force."Protecting children from abuse is absolutely imperative, which is why it is important for anyone with concerns that a child is being neglected, exploited or abused, to report it. "We must all play our part in protecting children."

