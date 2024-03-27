A controversial statue of Prince Philip described as "possibly the poorest quality" a council has ever seen must be removed.

The sculpture of 'The Don' on Hills Road in Cambridge represents the late Prince Philip in his role as vice-chancellor of University of Cambridge.

It is thought the £150,000 statue was erected without planning permission within the last four years.

In 2014, plans for the statue were described as "possibly the poorest quality work that has ever been submitted to the council" by Cambridge City Council's public art officer.

Now it has been issued with an enforcement notice by the Greater Cambridge Shared Planning Service, as it has a "harmful material impact" on the appearance of the area.

It said the sculpture must be permanently removed within four months from 11 April, unless an appeal is made beforehand.

The land must also be restored to its former condition prior to the sculpture's installation.

The sculpture was attributed to artist Pablo Atchugarry, who later disowned the piece.

