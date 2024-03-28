A university which has launched a new Esports degree said it would offer students a "much-needed pathway" into the industry.

From 2025, University of Suffolk will be among the first in the East of England to offer the undergraduate course.

Esports, or electronic sports, are computer and console gaming competitions, which have grown in popularity in recent years.

Suffolk said its Esports programme would cover game design, esports event management, live streaming, esports marketing and analysis of competitive gameplay.

Industry analysts predict that the global esports market could be worth more than $4bn in 2024, thanks to the ever-growing popularity of online competition, streaming sites allowing people to spectate, and associated activities such as betting.

Prof Stuart Harmer, dean of the school of technology, business and arts, said he was "thrilled" at the creation of the course.

"It recognises the tremendous growth and potential of the esports industry," he said.

“We have witnessed a significant growth in students studying esports at colleges and schools in the region and by providing this course we’re offering these students a much-needed pathway that allows them an important progression into higher education in this industry.”

E-sports have had a huge leap in popularity in recent years. Credit: Alena Darmel

The university said it would ensure students gained practical experience in the sector through internships, industry partnerships and live esports events.

A new state-of-the-art Esports Lab is also being funded to host events and tournaments.

Other UK universities, including Staffordshire, Northampton, and Chichester all have their own Esports degrees.

