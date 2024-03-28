A huge fire at an industrial estate which sent thick black smoke over a town was started accidentally, said the fire service.

The blaze at Shire Hill in Saffron Walden in Essex broke out at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, with crews staying on scene until the next morning to make the scene safe.

An investigation was then opened into what had caused the fire, which then concluded that it started accidentally.

Pictures on social media showed huge plumes of smoke billowing across the town, with people living nearby told to keep their windows and doors closed.

There were no reports of any injuries from the fire.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "An investigation into the cause of the fire was carried out throughout the day.

"The cause was found to be accidental."

