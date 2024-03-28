Geri and Christian Horner have become embroiled in a local planning row over a proposed outdoor swimming pool at their Grade II listed home.

The former Spice Girl and Red Bull Formula 1 boss submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council for a 12m (39ft) long pool at their house in the village near Middleton Cheney in January.

However, the proposals have been met with objections by neighbours with one local saying the pool would ruin the "beauty and peacefulness" of the village.

The Horners' property is close to the nearby Church of St Lawrence and objecting neighbours claimed the plans would impact the peace of church-goers.

"It would be the height of disrespect to be standing in the churchyard during an internment to be distracted by screaming, shouting and splashing from a short distance away", one objection stated.

"This is a tiny but particularly beautiful village in a rural community with its own cricket team whose home ground is down the road.

"I request that the peace of the area is preserved as it is now, so that locals and visitors can continue to enjoy a village that they chose for its beauty and peacefulness."

Last month, Red Bull team principal Horner was investigated by the team's parent company over alleged “inappropriate behaviour", but the grievance against him was dismissed.

He faced intense scrutiny following the allegations which were made against him by a female colleague.

Planning application documents show the proposed pool next to the Horners' house. Credit: Worlledge Associates Heritage Impact Assessment

In the application submitted to West Northamptonshire Council, the Horners said the pool would "complement the existing property".

It would measure 12m (39ft) in length and 5m (16ft) in width, with a 1.8m (6ft) deep end.

Decorative planting and an air source heat pump would also be installed.

Planning documents show the proposed location of the pool with modern topiary. Credit: Worlledge Associates Heritage Impact Assessment

A second objection to the application said the area had "historically been a peaceful and quiet part of the village".

The neighbour added that a new red telephone box at the property was also "out of place".

Another neighbour supported the application however, citing that there had been a swimming pool at the property in the past and that the potential of noise being an issue was "slim".

West Northamptonshire Council is continuing its consultations over the application.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know