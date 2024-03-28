Two teenagers involved in a double stabbing leaving a man dead and a woman hospitalised have been found guilty of murder.

Omar Khan, 38, from Leicester Road in Luton, died in a knife attack in the Sundon Park area in the early hours of 16 September 2023.

The 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted on Thursday at Guildford Crown Court in connection with the murder.

Both boys were also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

During the trial, the court heard how Mr Khan and the woman had gone to meet the teenagers in Sundon Park Parade.

Minutes later the two boys were seen running from the scene.

One of them pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place before the trial began.

They both admitted to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and one admitted to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

They are due to be sentenced in May.

Major Crime Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: "The violent death of a man, and two teenagers now facing life imprisonment for his murder, is incredibly tragic.

"Carrying a knife is a choice with potentially devastating and irreversible consequences, impacting not just those directly involved but also their families, friends and the community as a whole."

