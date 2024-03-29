A warning some of the information below you may find distressing

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a doberman dog was found in some woods.

The body of the female dog was found by a member of the public on March 23, in a wooded area near Cathwaite, Paston, Peterborough - adjacent to Stoke parkway near Topmoor Way.

The finder collected the dog’s body and took her to a local vet when the RSPCA was contacted.

The dog was emaciated and the RSPCA say it appears she had been used for breeding and she also had cropped ears. A cause of death could not be ascertained.It is believed she was around seven to eight years old and was dark brown in colour.

She was microchipped, but the chip was Russian and unregistered.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Jane Folly said: “It’s really sad to find a dog in such a terrible state and discarded in such a way, it is not known how she died which is why we are appealing for information.

“We are keen to find out how her body came to be left at this location as the circumstances appear suspicious.

"I would urge anyone with information which can help my investigation to call me in confidence on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01239937.”

