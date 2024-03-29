A lorry driver has escaped unhurt after he hit one of Britain's most bashed bridges.

In a post on Facebook, East Policing Cambridgeshire said the driver of the van "misjudged the height of the railway bridge and ended up losing his roof!"

The bridge in Ely clearly has signs on that state 'warning very low bridge.'

Despite this the bridge is still crashed into by vehicles that are too tall and over the years the bridge has gained the notoriety of being one of the most bashed bridges in Cambridgeshire.

Police said that thankfully the driver escaped unhurt and there was no damage to the bridge in Ely.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know