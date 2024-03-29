A picturesque lake popular with dog walkers has been contaminated with oil believed to have been dumped deliberately.

People who use or live near Oakley Vale Lake in Northamptonshire have been warned to stay away from the water and not allow their pets to swim in it.

The oil appeared to have been dumped deliberately into a culvert which feeds the lake, said North Northamptonshire Council, which has hired contractors to remove the substance.

Councillor David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member responsible for environmental protection, said: "This is a really disappointing case, especially as it would appear that it was a deliberate act.

"I would ask that residents follow our advice and stay away from the lake until we have completed the clear up to protect yourself and pets."

Council leader Jason Smithers said: "The Environment Agency have been made aware of the measures we are taking to manage and mitigate the damage to the lake.

"Residents should be assured that we are working hard to contain and clear the oil as soon as possible."

