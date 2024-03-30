Bedfordshire Police are urging people to avoid the Bedford Road area of Kempston after a serious stabbing.

Officers were called to the area at just after 5pm after reports of an incident.

Police found a person with what they describe as serious injuries. A large police presence remains in place.

They are appealing for anyone with any information We were called just after 5pm to the incident in Bedford Road.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a large police presence remains in place.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 310.

