Two more polar bears have become the latest arrivals at a celebrity-owned wildlife park, joining a rescue bear who was saved from a disbanded zoo.

Sixteen-year-old Flocke and Tala, four, have joined Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park in Suffolk from Yorkshire Wildlife Park as part of a relocation programme run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

The park is owned by farmer and conservationist Jimmy Doherty, whose adventures in running it have been documented in several TV series.

The pair join rescue bear Ewa, who was saved in October from a disbanded zoo in Sweden, in an enclosure called The Lost Lands of the Tundra, which incorporates other tundra species including reindeer, arctic wolves, and arctic foxes.

The pair of bears are now making a new home in Europe's biggest polar bear enclosure. Credit: Jimmy's Farm

The new habitat is an extension of Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park, which aims to conserve and rescue rare, protected, and endangered species and increase understanding of the natural world. It includes woodland and natural springs.

Mr Doherty said he was "delighted" at the new arrivals.

"Flocke, who was hand reared at Nuremberg Zoo, and her daughter Tala, are settling in incredibly well.

"We are so proud to be their guardians and celebrate the contribution we, and other worldwide organisations are making, in one of the most important international conservation efforts of our generation.”

Their arrival at the park follows that of Ewa, a polar bear rescued from a disbanded zoo. Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Stevie Sheppard, park director, said the modern zoo community was now seen as having an increasingly important role to play in conservation of polar bears.

“Polar bears are the flagship animal of climate change and by housing them here in Suffolk, we can educate visitors on the devastating effects on our planet.

"I think David Attenborough sums it up perfectly in his 2015 quote: 'If children grow up not knowing about nature and appreciating it, they will not understand it, and if they don’t understand it, they won’t protect it, and if they don’t protect it, who will?'

The park has also launched a new official charity, Space for the Wild, which will work to "protect the planet, create habitats, push for regenerative farming, rescue, and rehabilitate wildlife".

Jimmy’s Farm began on an old dairy farm on the outskirts of Ipswich, and is now an award-winning wildlife park, rare breed farm, restaurant and wedding venue based.

It is home to Europe’s largest polar bear reserve and a centre of excellence for British rare breeds as well as camels, primates, tapir and crocodiles.

The bears have three pools to enjoy, as they are classified as marine mammals. Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know