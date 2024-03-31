A man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed in what police described as a 'shocking example of brazen violence'.

The attack took place at around 5pm in Bedford. Police were called after reports of an 'altercation' involving up to eight men.

The group were described as wearing balaclavas. One of the men, reported to be wielding a knife, is described as in his mid-20s, white, six foot tall, and wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

A police cordon was put up along Bedford Road between Addison Howard Park and the railway bridge, but was stood down after officers had carried out initial enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart, said: “This incident occurred in a busy area in broad daylight, and is an absolutely shocking example of brazen violence.

The attack was carried out by a group of men wearing balaclavas Credit: ITV News Anglia

“We believe that this was a targeted attack, but that this was witnessed by many and has understandably caused concern in the local community.

“I would reassure the public that we are doing all we can to investigate the circumstances which led to a man being seriously harmed.

We are grateful to those who have already contacted us with information, however we are appealing for anyone else who witnessed the attack or any suspicious circumstances in the area to please get in contact.

“Our officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the area to help reassure residents and they can also be approached with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know