The budget airline Ryanair has started flights from Norwich airport, in a move that bosses say will bring dozens of new jobs.

The airline is introducing three new routes this summer from Norwich to Alicante, Faro and Malta.

Twelve flights a week will now depart and arrive, with the airline saying it will create sixty new jobs.

Richard Pace, Managing Director of Norwich Airport, said: “This is fantastic news for passengers and the first time that Ryanair has flown from Norwich Airport.

"Alicante, Faro and Malta are hugely popular destinations and with twice-weekly flights it means we can offer passengers even more great choice from their local airport.

"We’re delighted to be increasing connectivity for local communities.

Ryanair’s Head of Communication, Jade Kirwan, said: “Our new Norwich operation will not only bring competitive fares and a wider selection of Summer routes to our customers in Norwich and the wider Norfolk region, but will support important regional development through increased connectivity, inbound tourism, and local job creation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know