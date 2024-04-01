Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard

A charity baker whose cake stall has raised more than £120,000 for a military charity has been honoured for his efforts with an award from the Prime Minister.

David Brown from Burgh St Peter in Suffolk started baking with his late wife Patricia after their daughter Sally returned from a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.

Selling them on a stall in the Suffolk market town of Beccles, the couple had raised almost £50,000 together when Pat died in 2016.

David's late wife Pat who passed away in 2016. Credit: Family photo

Spurred on by his daughter to continue, Mr Brown, fondly known as 'Lord Drizzle of Beccles' continued his baking and cake sales.

To date he's raised over £120,000 for Help for Heroes.

“I’ve now put it into the context of looking at the price of houses and I go along and think, I’ve made more than that and now I realise how much £120,000 is but at the time it doesn’t look a lot" he said.

“There is a lot of wonderful people around here and they do support us really well, they really do.”

David received his award from the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lucinda Hutson. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Brown now makes more than a thousand cakes a year and over the Easter Bank holiday was given a Prime Minister's Points of Light award - which recognises outstanding UK volunteers who are making a change in their community.

Dean Williams from Help for Heroes said he's simply become a hero to them.

“It goes directly towards supporting anybody that’s served in the military and is just struggling with life.

"What we do want to do is make sure that the veterans are not forgotten.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know