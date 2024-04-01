A man in his 30s is fighting for life in hospital as police believe he may have been hit by a car in a pub car park.

Essex Police believe the victim was injured during an incident outside The Bell Inn, in Feering near Colchester, at some point on Friday 29 March.

At this stage, police believe he may have been in collision with a vehicle in the car park.

A 67 year-old man from Kelvedon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident to get in touch, quoting incident 148 of 1 April.

