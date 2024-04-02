Police have released an image of a teenager they want to speak to over a stabbing that left a man in hospital.

Elvis Price, 18, is wanted in connection with the incident which happened in Bury Road on 10 March at around 11.45am, along with a younger boy.

The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where his condition is described as stable.

Officers from Norfolk Police are carrying out "extensive inquiries" to locate Price and have released an image of him to ask for the public's help.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of skinny build, with short, dark hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a green long-sleeved top, a black gilet, and black and white Nike trainers.

He is known to have links to parts of Essex, Kent and Cambridgeshire.

Price is thought to be with a younger boy who is also wanted, but police have not released his details because of his age.

Anyone with informmation should contact Norfolk Police through the force's online portal, by calling 101 and quoting incident 36/16451/24 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

