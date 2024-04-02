Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia reporter Ravneet Nandra was at the unveiling of the new Boughton station.

A group of volunteers have spent almost two decades building a railway station from scratch.

From the track to the signal box everything has been made at Boughton Station in Northampton.

More than half a mile of track was even laid by hand at Boughton, the latest addition to the Northampton and Lamport Railway.

The railway has over 300 members and is run entirely by volunteers.

Adam Giles, Chair of Northampton & Lamport Railway, said: "When we started, there was nothing here at all.

"No platform, no track. So everything you see has been built brand new.

"We gave people a reason for coming here. You've got the pub that you can go to. You can use the footpath and have a walk about and follow the railway all the way."

The opening of the extension is the culmination of over 16 years of work Credit: ITV Anglia

The railway plays an important part in the local area’s heritage and tourism economies, attracting around 10,000 visitors a year.

Completing the extension has involved repairing a 7 arch low viaduct, restoring a Victorian signal box to full working order, laying track, erecting semaphore signalling and building a new station platform.

The opening of the extension is the culmination of over 16 years of work, supported by donations from the public and grants from the former Daventry District Council and The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

