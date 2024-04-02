A horse which threw her owner and then ended up in a river had to be rescued by firefighters.

Magenta the horse "became spooked" while out on a ride on Easter Monday, said Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews from Peterborough and Wisbech came to her aid, using strops and lifting machinery under the supervision of a vet "to get Magenta back on the bank and reunited with her relieved owner again".

Replying to the fire service's post on Facebook, her owner thanked firefighters for their hard work and said that that Magenta was now "all tucked up in bed" after "a scary day".

Magenta had to be rescued with specialist equipment. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The horse was now recovering back at home, said its owner. Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

